Man with podium at US Capitol believed to be from Manatee County, Florida

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's one of the most-circulated photos from the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. A man wearing a Trump winter hat is smiling and waving with one hand, his other wrapped around a congressional podium.

Almost instantly, the photo went viral on social media; and many people identified the person as a Manatee County, Florida man.

Social media users were quick to share other alleged details about the man and his family. No law enforcement authorities have confirmed the identity of the man at this time, and 10 Tampa Bay is working to find out if he was arrested.

The man pictured was one of many who invaded the House floor Wednesday while Congress was in session, certifying the Electoral College presidential votes.

Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/V4spojl40q — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021

The FBI is asking the public for help in identifying the rioters so they can make arrests.

In a tweet Thursday morning the bureau said, "The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit fbi.gov/USCapitol."

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. — FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021

Following the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department released lists of people arrested in connection with the situation.

Of the 14 people named by Capitol Police, three are from Florida, according to the department. Those three individuals are John Anderson from St. Augustine, Matthew Council from Riverview and Michael Curzio from Summerfield. According to Capitol Police, all three were arrested on January 6 for Unlawful Entry.

In a report from Metro Police, 70 people were arrested by their department on Jan. 6 and 7. Two of those arrested are from Florida.

According to Metro Police records, both Michael Amos and Andrew Johnson were arrested for “curfew violation” and “unlawful entry”.

Metro police officers also released several photos of people they are trying to identify from the invasion. You can view the slideshow of photos here.

A spokesperson with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said deputies are aware of photos and social media posts about the man with the podium and have forwarded the information to the appropriate authorities.

