ELLENTON, Fla. — A 41-year-old man died early Christmas morning after being stabbed in Ellenton, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said in a statement Gonzalo Juarez died after he was stabbed during a fight over an alleged extramarital relationship.

Deputies said, "the incident appears to have stemmed from two involved parties confronting their spouses."