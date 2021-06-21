Deputies search for missing man in Bradenton area

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man who is missing in the Bradenton area.
Detectives say Raymel Slaughter, 44, was last seen Sunday night around 8:30 p. m. driving away from his home on Little Gap Loop near Broad River Run in Ellenton.
Raymel had been making threats to harm himself and hasn't been seen since, according to deputies.
Detectives believe he is still in the Bradenton area.
Anyone with information on Raymel should call 911 or the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.
