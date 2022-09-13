Manatee County park officially named 'Governor Ron DeSantis Park' after 4-3 vote

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon to officially rename a Sarasota park in honor of the governor of Florida.
The site near Marjorie G. Kinnan Elementary School will now be called "Governor Ron DeSantis Park" after a 4-3 vote during the meeting.
The $2.6 million project will have a dog park, pickleball courts, a fitness trail and restrooms.
Back in May, the commission initially voted in favor of the name "Ron DeSantis Park" after a flood of submissions. Many neighbors already called the park a name — Kinnan Park.
But now after being the favorable pick, the new name goes into effect immediately.
"Congratulations Gov. DeSantis and Manatee County," one of the commissioners said during the meeting.