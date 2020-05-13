Manatee County reopens beach parking lots and parks

More deputies will be patrolling the shores in Manatee County as beach parking lots reopen to full capacity.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the next couple of weekends, more Manatee County deputies will be patrolling beaches as parking lots open back up.

County Commissioners approved a new reopen plan for the county that allows beach parking lots to reopen to full capacity and increase the number of deputies patrolling the beaches.

County Administrator Cheri Coryea said they have decided to reopen more because while other popular attractions remain closed the beach is one of the few places for people to actually go.

“We're calling to expand weekend law enforcement presence through July 12,” said Coryea.

The new plan also gets rid of the two hour beach parking rule, allowing people to stay as long as they want. Cars are still not allowed to park near construction sites along Bayfront Beach though, for safety reasons.

Beaches will now be open from sunrise until 10 p.m. and the county's popular Bayfront Park in Anna Maria will reopen. Greer Island, a stop for local boaters near Longboat Key, will remain temporarily closed.

Concession stands like Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe and the Coquina Beach Cafe will remain closed but could reopen next week according to the county.

