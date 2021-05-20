Manatee County Sheriff's Office presented with Back the Blue award

Attorney General Ashely Moody said the award was for making a little boy with cancer's dream come true.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody made her way to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Thursday to present deputies with the Back the Blue award.

The award was presented to the sheriff's office for its "steps to forge positive relationships with their community."

More specifically, Moody highlighted the sheriff's office's efforts in making a little boy with cancer's dream of becoming a deputy come true.

Jeremiah Valera, 5, who is diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, got the chance to be an honorary Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy during his visit and helped train some of the K-9 officers.

The boy was also given an authentic badge and a bicycle, according to a press release.

"The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond their call of duty to help Jeremiah's dream come true—touching the hearts of not only his family, but everyone in the community. I’m proud of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office’s efforts in building positive relationships with their community, and for lifting Jeremiah’s spirits during a very challenging time," Moody said. "When law enforcement officers demonstrate their love for their community members, it strengthens bonds and helps us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”