Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her estranged husband

Deputies say she told them it was in self defense. Investigators say they didn't find any evidence of an attack.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — After more than a month of investigating, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a woman for shooting and killing a man at a Central Park home.

The sheriff's office says Ashley Benefield shot her estranged husband Doug Benefield on Sept. 27. Deputies say she told them she shot him during an argument and he had attacked her. Detectives say they didn't find any signs she has been physically abused.

Ashley was at her mother's home in the Central Park area when Doug went to visit her, deputies say. They were the only two there at the time of the shooting, according to investigators.

Investigators say the two have been separated and were in the middle of a custody battle over their daughter.

The sheriff's office says its detective spent weeks reviewing the case and then found probable cause to issue a second-degree murder warrant for Ashley's arrest.

Ashey's attorneys were notified of the warrant and she turned herself in at the Manatee County Jail, according to investigators.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says this case is still under investigation.

What other people are reading right now: