MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are looking for a woman last seen at a bus station Friday.

Deputies said Lydia Lynette Jackson, 28, had gone to a doctor's appointment last Wednesday to get her medication changed. Investigators said the medication was making her behavior unstable.

Her mother took her to the doctor's office, but she left without getting the new prescription.

Anyone with information on Lydia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter