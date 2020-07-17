x
Deputies search for missing man they believe is in danger

He was last in contact with his family Friday morning.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Shawn Spangler?

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the 52-year-old Bradenton man last had contact with his family around 10 a.m. Friday. And deputies are worried he may be in danger.

Spangler drives a 2010 White 4-door Cadillac with Florida tag: IS08ZL. The vehicle was last seen heading north on I-75 in Hernando County. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 941-747-3011.

