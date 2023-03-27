FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV in Bradenton

The crash remains under investigation.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into an SUV on Sunday night in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on U.S. 41 and Florida Boulevard in Bradenton.

Troopers say a 68-year-old man was riding his motorcycle north on U.S. 41 behind a 48-year-old woman in an SUV.

The motorcyclist failed to stop for a changing traffic light and crashed into the back of the SUV, according to FHP.

He was thrown from his bike and suffered critical injuries. The man was taken to Blake Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.