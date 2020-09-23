Manatee sheriff: Person shoots Walmart store manager in leg

BRADENTON, Fla. — The search is on for a person who reportedly shot a Walmart manager in the leg.
It happened around 9:39 p.m. Tuesday at the store located on State Road 64 near Interstate 75, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
The agency says someone tried to rob the store in the process. No one else was hurt.
The store manager is said to be in stable condition.
A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.
