Man who didn't return home from walk reported missing

Steven Morlan needs medications that he does not have, law enforcement said.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man who went on his daily walk hasn't been seen for hours, the sheriff's office said.

Steven Morlan, 62, was spotted just before 6 a.m. at the Winn-Dixie store at 9th Street E. and 53rd Avenue, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed he was wearing a blue shirt, black jacket, tan cargo shorts, tan flip flops and a tan Panama Jack hat.

A relative told the sheriff's office Morlan needs his medications and could become disoriented and confused without them.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.