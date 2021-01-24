Man who didn't return home from walk reported missing

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man who went on his daily walk hasn't been seen for hours, the sheriff's office said.
Steven Morlan, 62, was spotted just before 6 a.m. at the Winn-Dixie store at 9th Street E. and 53rd Avenue, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
It's believed he was wearing a blue shirt, black jacket, tan cargo shorts, tan flip flops and a tan Panama Jack hat.
A relative told the sheriff's office Morlan needs his medications and could become disoriented and confused without them.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.
- Bucs vs. Packers: The NFC Championship is Sunday in Green Bay
- Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing in Tampa after bird strike
- NYC teacher arrested in Tampa, accused of traveling to have sex with a minor
- Legendary broadcaster Larry King dies at 87
- What you should and shouldn't do after getting your COVID-19 vaccine
- Florida surgeon general orders vaccine providers to ensure recipients live in the state
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter