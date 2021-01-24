x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Manatee County

Man who didn't return home from walk reported missing

Steven Morlan needs medications that he does not have, law enforcement said.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Steven Morlan

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man who went on his daily walk hasn't been seen for hours, the sheriff's office said.

Steven Morlan, 62, was spotted just before 6 a.m. at the Winn-Dixie store at 9th Street E. and 53rd Avenue, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed he was wearing a blue shirt, black jacket, tan cargo shorts, tan flip flops and a tan Panama Jack hat.

A relative told the sheriff's office Morlan needs his medications and could become disoriented and confused without them.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter