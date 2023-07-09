Teen found in Bradenton home after he was apparently killed, deputies say

The sheriff's office say they believe the teen's death was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen was found dead Sunday morning at a mobile home in Bradenton, deputies say.

The 18-year-old boy's death is now being investigated as an apparent murder, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

At around 9:30 a.m., authorities say a resident who lived in the Pic Town Mobile Home Park on the 900 block of 50th Avenue Plaza West found the teen dead inside of his home.

Officials then arrived at the home and found evidence that show the 18-year-old died from what appeared to be a violent murder.

The sheriff's office says they believe the teen's death was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.