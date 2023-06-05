2 people seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Manatee County

A third person was also taken to the hospital, but their injuries are said to be minor. A DUI investigation is "ongoing," troopers said.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way crash early Monday on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:18 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Mendoza Road in Palmetto. A 23-year-old man from Palm Harbor was driving the wrong way on I-75 in a BMW sedan, troopers said.

He collided with an SUV head-on, FHP said. The SUV was driven by a 70-year-old man from Port Charlotte.

Troopers said both the 23-year-old and 70-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 69-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the crash report said.