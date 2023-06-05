x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Manatee County

2 people seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Manatee County

A third person was also taken to the hospital, but their injuries are said to be minor. A DUI investigation is "ongoing," troopers said.
Credit: qunamax - stock.adobe.com

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way crash early Monday on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened around 1:18 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Mendoza Road in Palmetto. A 23-year-old man from Palm Harbor was driving the wrong way on I-75 in a BMW sedan, troopers said.

He collided with an SUV head-on, FHP said. The SUV was driven by a 70-year-old man from Port Charlotte. 

Troopers said both the 23-year-old and 70-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 69-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the crash report said. 

FHP says a DUI investigation is "ongoing" and charges are "pending." 

More Videos

In Other News

Anna Maria city leaders preemptively consider ordinance regulating commercial activity in public spaces

Before You Leave, Check This Out