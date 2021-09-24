Margaritaville themed RV resort coming to Auburndale

The first two Margaritaville RV Parks, located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Lake Lanier, Georgia have been a big hit with perennial parrot heads.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — There’s some great news for all you Jimmy Buffett fans out there.

An RV resort located in the Tampa Bay region has just been chosen to become the third Margaritaville-themed campground in the nation.

You might not think of the city of Auburndale as a place to blow out your flip-flop - after all, it’s more than 70 miles from the nearest Bay area beach. But, the folks with Margaritaville resorts, who promote that laid-back Jimmy Buffett lifestyle, apparently do.

“It’s a game-changer,” said Tom Wheary, the resort’s General Manager.

Wheary says his feet haven’t touched the ground since finding out the Margaritaville brand will soon be coming to the Cabana Club RV park, located right along Lake Myrtle.

“You say Margaritaville, everybody thinks of Jimmy Buffett,” said Wheary, “And it’s worldwide known. So, from a branding standpoint, it’s going to help us reach out to so many more people.”

Each has pools, lounge chairs and Tiki huts for those who love the laid-back lifestyle.

“Relax, just drinking and enjoying your time,” said visitor Ronny Mastrodonato. “Watching your kids play.”

And in Auburndale’s case, toss in changes in latitude as well. The eastern Polk County location is just minutes from Orlando’s theme parks.

“Our city is growing really quickly now,” said Auburndale Mayor Tim Pospichal. “This is just going to be another piece of the pie that makes it grow. Brings the people here.”

The Margaritaville branding will bring more bars and another pool area to the property - along with more activities along the lake. If you don’t have an RV, no sweat, the campground also has dozens of custom-built mobile homes available for rent.

The Auburndale property already has a resort-style pool, mini-golf, tons of activities and booze in the blender.

Not to mention - a restaurant - on the way.

“You are going to be able to get a cheeseburger in paradise,” Wheary said, laughing. “I guarantee that.”

The Cabana Club’s Caribbean theme and color scheme were apparently a big plus for the Margaritaville folks as well.