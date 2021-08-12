Longtime Pewter Report writer, Buccaneers fan Mark Cook dies at 50

His significant other and 10 Tampa Bay photojournalist, Daisey Charlotte, announced his passing on Thursday.

TAMPA, Fla — Longtime Pewter Report writer and Buccaneers fan Mark Cook has died, his significant other and 10 Tampa Bay photojournalist, Daisey Charlotte, announced Thursday. He was 50.

"Thank you all so much for all your prayers. They mean so much. Unfortunately @MarkCook1970 passed away this morning. He was so good with words, I would love to write something lovely for him but I just don’t have the words right now. I am completely heartbroken and in shock," she posted on Twitter.

Cook, who for years was the vice president of editorial content, first started writing for the Pewter Report in 2011, according to his bio. He's also been a huge fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1977. That's when "he first began watching football with his Dad," his bio adds.

The sports outlet posted a tribute to Cook saying, the staff and alumni are both saddened and devastated over his passing.

"He was a GREAT friend & one helluva Pewter Reporter. He LOVED the #Bucs! We're beyond sad for his family, friends, PR readers & Bucs fans. WE LOVE YOU, COOKIE. RIP"

The entire @PewterReport staff and PR alumni is saddened & devastated over the passing of @MarkCook1970 – at age 50. He was a GREAT friend & one helluva Pewter Reporter. He LOVED the #Bucs! We're beyond sad for his family, friends, PR readers & Bucs fans. WE LOVE YOU, COOKIE. RIP pic.twitter.com/5uBXNavgPn — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 12, 2021

Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht sent his prayers to Cook's loved ones and shared he'd be missed by all in the organization.

"Prayers are with the Cook family and all his loved ones. Mark, you were GREAT man and were always a pure joy to be around. You will be sorely missed by all of us," Licht wrote.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy also offered his condolences on Twitter, calling Cook "one of the real genuine guys."

"Man I hate to hear news like today. Us as athletes have our reservations with growing relationships with the media but @MarkCook1970 was one of the real genuine guys in this crazy business. Hate hearing about his passing. Sending love and prayers to his family," McCoy wrote.