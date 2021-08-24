Mayor Jane Castor tells Tampa city employees COVID vaccines will be mandatory

A spokesperson for Castor says the mayor sent out a letter Tuesday evening informing employees of the vaccine mandate.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city employees will be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Jane Castor's office confirmed.

In the letter, Castor says the announcement will be made during Wednesday's scheduled news conference. The mayor adds that there will be reasonable options and time frames to implement the mandate.

"Over the course of the last 18 months we have all done so much to combat this pandemic and keep our city up and running, but the unprecedented spread of this virus demands that we do more to protect ourselves, each other and the community," the letter reads.

Castor will be speaking at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Lykes Gaslight Park.