New middle school, YMCA may soon be coming to a St. Pete neighborhood

If approved by the city council, a 111,757 square foot two-story building that's half middle school and half YMCA will be constructed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new middle school and YMCA will soon be constructed within a St. Petersburg neighborhood.

According to the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg's Development Review Commission (DRC) unanimously approved developing a 15-acre site near 501 62nd Ave. NE.

The plot of land used to be home to Riviera Middle School before budget cuts forced the school to shutdown in 2008. The building was eventually demolished in 2010.

Now, the YMCA says the site will feature a 111,757 square foot two-story building that will be half middle school and half YMCA. A pool, splash pad, playground, garden and sports field will also be included in the plans.

Two smaller buildings including a pool equipment building and an energy plant will also be constructed.

The reason the YMCA says the building is being split between a middle school and gymnasium is so that children can attend school during the day then participate in activities at the YMCA at night without needing to commute.

“It’s a terrific project. It’s so nice to not see a housing development going in there and something the whole community can use,” DRC Commissioner Michael Kiernan said. “I’m strongly in favor of this. I appreciate the concerns, but I think it’s a home run.”

The commission's approval will now head to the city council for a final vote. If passed, the project will break ground in May 2022 and be completed in late 2023.