Military dad surprises daughter at Clearwater Marine Aquarium after one year deployment

The aquarium says his daughter expected him to be home next month.
Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A military dad had a special reunion with his daughter at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, after an early return from duty.

According to Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Special Agent Dalrymple was deployed to Afghanistan in March of last year. Shortly after he left, his daughter, Katheryn, took an internship at the aquarium - 500 miles away from home.

The aquarium says Katheryn's father was expected to return next month, in March, but instead he surprised her with an early return.

