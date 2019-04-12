ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Pasco County deputies and Zephyrhills police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.

Emmanuel Torres was last seen Tuesday evening near 3rd Avenue in Zephyrhills. He was wearing a gray polo shirt and red shorts.

Anyone who sees him or has more information is asked to call 911.

