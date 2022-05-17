Local group helps moms tackle baby formula shortage

Mothers with babies in need of formula are finding support from a network of local moms who've banded together to solve problems.

The impacts of the baby formula shortage continue to be felt across the country.

Shelves are still empty in many stores, and struggling families are getting creative in a bid to find a supply of baby formula for their infants.

This week, there was a sign of relief as officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reached an agreement with formula manufacturer Abbott to re-start production at its Michigan plant. Abbott closed the plant amid concerns about possible bacterial contamination after reports of four babies becoming sick. Two deaths have been reported, the FDA said, and there are concerns that related infections may have been a contributing factor.

Also, help is coming all the way from Europe where Nestle, the maker of Enfamil and Gerber is shipping in supplies. However, getting shelved stocked up will still take several weeks or even months.

In the meantime, here at home in Tampa Bay, the private nonprofit group "Mothers Helping Mothers" is striving to get bottles to babies in need.

"It is one thing to get the plants up and running, but it's a whole other thing to finish the cans, get them on the trucks to get them into the stores," said Martha Brookley of Mothers Helping Mothers.

The nonprofit is located at 5933 North Washington Blvd and serves families in Sarasota and Manatee counties. That location houses a store that's stocked with a range of items for new moms and babies including clothing items, diapers, car seats, and strollers among other things.

A recent donation of baby formula to restock their nearly-emptied shelf was welcomed with delight.

"Before we did like to purchase and keep all of this full and keep the back room full because we have a constant steady supply of newborn babies coming through," Brookley said.

"We have around 40 client families that come through on every appointment day and we have only 11 appointment days per month," she said.

Many families come with newborns and infants; and many of the moms who are pinched by the shortage come to the store when they have run out of options.

"It took me about four stores to find at least five cans and then when I did find five cans it was only limited. It's a little overwhelming and is a little concerning," said Antonnet Johnson of Sarasota.

"On Facebook, a lot of the moms help, they are like this store has it and this store doesn't so we kind of help each other out," said Jamie Wengerd, also of Sarasota.

The groups also help with various supportive resources for moms and families. All items at The MOM store are free to families. Mothers register and come to shop on Tuesdays and Fridays by appointment only

"We really just need to come together as a community, tap into our closets, look in your garage and see what you would have that's just sitting around," Brookley said.