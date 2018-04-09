A third pygmy killer whale has been rescued locally in less than a week.

The beached animal was found on Longboat Key.

Mote Marine Laboratory rescuers transported the animal to Jane’s Refuge Dolphin & Whale Hospital on City Island in Sarasota.

The whale has been nicknamed "Bolt" and remains in critical condition.

Last week, two other pygmy killer whales were rescued from Clearwater, where they were stranded. They are being called "Thunder" and "Lightning."

Mote workers are collecting biological samples from the whales, in an effort to see if the animals were exposed to red tide, although they do not currently suspect red tide. It could take weeks or months before the results come back.

