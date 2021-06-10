SUV driver, motorcyclist killed in crash in Pasco County

A passenger in the SUV was injured.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An SUV driver and a motorcyclist were both killed in a crash overnight Thursday in Pasco County.

A 20-year-old Hudson man was driving the Jeep Grand Cherokee south in the inside turn lane of US-19 approaching the intersection with Bolton Avenue as a 37-year-old Spring Hill man was riding the motorcycle north on US-19.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Hudson man turned left into the path of the motorcycle around 12:18 a.m. Thursday – leading to the crash.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, and the SUV driver had a seatbelt on. Sadly, neither survived.

A male passenger in the SUV was critically injured.