SUV driver, motorcyclist killed in crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An SUV driver and a motorcyclist were both killed in a crash overnight Thursday in Pasco County.
A 20-year-old Hudson man was driving the Jeep Grand Cherokee south in the inside turn lane of US-19 approaching the intersection with Bolton Avenue as a 37-year-old Spring Hill man was riding the motorcycle north on US-19.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Hudson man turned left into the path of the motorcycle around 12:18 a.m. Thursday – leading to the crash.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, and the SUV driver had a seatbelt on. Sadly, neither survived.
A male passenger in the SUV was critically injured.
What other people are reading right now:
- Lightning will face New York Islanders in Stanley Cup Semifinals
- Tampa teen believes cryptocurrency is the future of finance
- Firefighters discover body while fighting grass fire near Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Coughing at a Pinellas County beach? Red tide could be why
- Man identified 27 years after body found in Florida woods
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter