POLK COUNTY, Fla. — It wasn’t the first time deputies were there. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a search warrant for a home in Mulberry and found two men running a chop shop, according to a news release.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Bellamy and 36-year-old Gary Lorenzo Williams were arrested.

Deputies say Williams is a felon, and he was arrested at the same home in 2013 for the same crimes. The release states he served four years in prison.

According to the sheriff’s office, the current investigation began on Feb. 25, and detectives are still working with the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Lake Wales Police Department, Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency.

They’re trying to recover stolen cars, parts and investigate illegal dumping. Deputies say stolen Ford trucks from Pasco, Hillsborough and Polk counties have been found.

Williams is facing 17 felonies so far. Bellamy is charged with 14.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to provide more information on the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

