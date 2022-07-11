It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings

In Pinellas and Pasco counties, the need for foster and adoptive parents is great.

Example video title will go here for this video

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children.

Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.

One family adopted four siblings. Jashira and Julio Rodriguez have 2 biological children, 2 adoptive children, and as of today, an additional 4 adoptive children.

"It's hard, it's a long process," Jashira explained. "It's beautiful, taking children and opening your home for children in need is the best. You gift them a second chance."

One of her eight children is 9-year-old Jaisha Rodriguez. It was a pretty special day for her.

"I'm feeling better than ever," she exclaimed. "Because I'm finally adopted! I've been waiting for this moment for my forever family."

The Rodriguez family is the third family Jaisha and her three siblings were placed with through foster care programs. She's been in their care for the last 3 years.

"It means a lot to me because I've been waiting so long," Jaisha said.

In Pasco and Pinellas counties, Family Support Services is currently managing 3,500 children. There is a great need for more foster and adoptive parents.

"We know there are many more kids waiting behind that we are going to work aggressively to make sure they also have this amazing moment and sense of permanency," Jenn Petion, the president and CEO of FSS, said.

With loving parents and siblings to welcome Jaisha and her three biological siblings home, today marks the start of their happily ever after.

"It means everything. Literally," Jaisha said.

November is national adoption month. To learn more about the need to foster and adopt, how to help, or how to sign up, click here.