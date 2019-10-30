TAMPA, Fla. — The Nation's Report Card is out. It measures educational progress for districts across the country, assessing what students know in subjects like math, reading, science, and writing.

The results show that across the country, reading scores for fourth and eighth-grade students have dropped from 2017 to 2019. Math scores were mixed, increasing for fourth graders and decreasing for eighth-graders.

The report card also reveals that over the course of the past decade, no real progress has been made in improving the scores for math and T. It also shows that low-performing students continue to struggle.

Results show that of all districts in the country, average reading scores for eighth-grade students dropped in only 11 districts. Hillsborough County was one. The other in Florida was Duval County. Although scores dropped in Hillsborough County, the percentage of students at or above NAEP (National Assessment of Educational Progress) proficiency is still at the national average.

To find more results of the Nation's Report Card, you can click here.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter