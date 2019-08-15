GULFPORT, Fla. – She came from Haiti and didn’t speak English until she was 15.

Yet a hunger for learning pushed Michele Alexandre to become fluent and excel in academics, becoming valedictorian at Colgate, then heading to Harvard for her law degree.

Today, she is the dean at Stetson Law School—the first Black American to ever hold the honor.

In an interview with 10News, Alexandre said she has a vision not just for diversity, but inclusion at the university and in the community.

