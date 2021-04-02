Archeologists find 15 graves at destroyed Black cemetery site in Clearwater

The North Greenwood Cemetery was destroyed decades ago when the city built a segregated swimming pool and school.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from reporting earlier this week.

Archeologists say they have found more than a dozen graves or grave shafts at the site of a destroyed Black cemetery in Clearwater.

Earlier this week archeologists started what they called "ground-truthing" at what used to be the North Greenwood Cemetery to determine if graves still exist at the location.

Decades ago, the cemetery was destroyed when the city wanted to build a segregated pool and school, the old Curtis Fundamental School.

Last year, crews used ground-penetrating radar and detected more than 50 graves at the site. Now they're using heavy machines to remove top soil layers to confirm whether the graves are really there.

According to the city, three large areas of excavation were opened this week and they found a total of 15 graves or grave shafts at the old cemetery. And, "grave-related objects and artifacts" were found and recovered.

Earlier this week, archeologists said those resting there won't be moved or disturbed.

Archeologists say they will provide an update at noon Friday detailing their findings to city leaders, the NAACP and the community.

The city says local community members have stopped by the cemetery site located near the intersection of Holt Avenue and Engman Street to share their memories and knowledge about the cemetery and those who were buried there.

Archeologists say information about the cemetery is valuable to understanding more about the cemetery and its place within the community and have asked for more people to come forward who have knowledge about the cemetery, according to the city.

When the cemetery was destroyed decades ago, the city reportedly told neighbors all the graves had been moved.