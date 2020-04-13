ODESSA, Fla — The Class of 2020 has had to forgo proms, senior skip days and their graduation ceremonies are in limbo. They get why. But that doesn’t make it any easier.

A mom in Odessa’s Arbor Lakes Estates neighborhood posted on Nextdoor to share what she did to celebrate her son and the Class of 2020.

Franklin Lapinski, 18, is headed to Michigan State University in the fall.

“It’s definitely going to be quite the journey, quite a long ways from here. It’s been my dream school since I was a kid, so I’m really excited to go,” he said.

His dad also graduated from Michigan State.

“He kind of got it indoctrinated a little young, but it was his choice. He had a lot of options and still he chose Michigan State and I’m definitely proud of him to be a spartan,” said Keith.

While Franklin is excited, it’s not lost that he’s losing out on graduation traditions like walking across the stage, and accepting his high school diploma.

“Are we getting to have graduation?”

He says that is more devastating than thinking about the prom he didn’t get to go to.

His mom, Renee, wanted to do something to celebrate his achievements and let others know how proud she is. She says he didn’t do all of the hard work just to walk across a stage. He did it to get an education.

“I wanted him to know and all the kids to know we’re not going to forget them. We’re not going to forget the class of 2020,” she said.

Renee reached out to family and friends near and far to send notes of congratulations to Franklin and then she went to work turning the front of their garage door into a very noticeable display.



“[I] walk outside and on the garage door just posters of Michigan State, graduation pictures and letters from family and friends wishing me a great future and the best of luck and staying positive through a time like this,” Franklin said.

The positive message has spread in the neighborhood. Neighbors have dropped by notes for Renee to post. They also come up and check out what others have written.

“They’ll come read the letters and I want neighbors to come read the letters whether we know you are not come take a look because it’s for everybody it’s about Franklin but it’s for everybody,” she said.

Franklin surprised his parents in return.



“This is just one little obstacle, but it definitely turned my day around and my whole month for sure,” he said.

“Oh! I didn’t know that,” his mom said.

This story was inspired by a local resident who Courtney Robinson connected with on Nextdoor.

