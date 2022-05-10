Operation Blue Roof deadline extended for homeowners affected by Hurricane Ian

Residents of certain counties will be able to get a free, temporary solution to protect roofs damaged from the storm.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The deadline for Operation Blue Roof has been extended through Nov. 1 for homeowners living in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, and Collier counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian.

Operation Blue Roof is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or USACE, for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to a news release from USACE, the Blue Roof program provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting to protect storm-damaged roofs until permanent repairs can be made.

The program is an entirely free service for homeowners and will provide a temporary solution that allows them to remain in their homes as they continue to recover from the damage.

However, not all roof types qualify for the program. Visit this website to find out if you qualify.