The original Lee Roy Selmon's restaurant on Boy Scout Boulevard will close in June, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

The paper reported employees were told of the closing Wednesday by the chain's owner, Tampa-based Bloomin' Brands, and that an Outback Steakhouse will be built on the site.

The closure is part of the phasing out of the Selmon's restaurant chain, in accordance with the family of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend who founded the restaurant.

