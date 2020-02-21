PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Three members of a family were killed when a driver allegedly ran a red light and slammed into their car on U.S. Highway 19 in Palm Harbor.

That was almost three weeks ago.

Now, the man accused of causing the crash is facing charges.

Florida Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Tanner Donald Hackman was arrested at his home in Clearwater and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He’s charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Bruce Johnson, 65, Lisa Johnson, 49 and Glenworth Johnson, 18 all died at the scene, according to FHP. Two of them were thrown from their Nissan Versa. One was partially ejected.

Troopers said the driver and passenger of the Buick that hit them left the car in the road and ran off.

