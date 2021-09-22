Firefighter hit by pickup truck; driver killed in Palm Harbor crash

The firefighter was responding to a crash when the pickup truck hit her. FHP later confirmed the driver of the pickup died.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A firefighter was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a pickup truck. And, the driver of the pickup is dead.

It happened at 3:19 a.m. on U.S. 19 between Innisbrook Drive and Colonial Boulevard. Palm Harbor Fire Rescue says fire crews were responding to a crash there.

The firefighter, who was outside of the fire truck, was hit by a silver pickup truck almost immediately after arriving at the crash.

She was later identified as a 38-year-old lieutenant with Squad 65, according to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.

First responders quickly began rendering aid to the firefighter, who was then taken to the hospital as a trauma alert with multiple injuries. She is currently in critical condition but is stable, authorities say.

The pickup truck driver was also taken to the hospital. FHP later confirmed he did not survive the crash.

Fire rescue says one person from the original crash was taken to the hospital. The other driver involved in that crash refused treatment.

The northbound lanes of Innisbrook Drive and Colonial Boulevard will be shut down for several hours.