Police search for man accused of shooting, killing another man outside an apartment complex

Officers say they got into an argument before one man shot the other. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed another outside a Palmetto apartment complex Wednesday night.

Officers say they were called to Palmetto Trace Apartments around 5:45 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived they found 27-year-old Ra'Shaad McDonald lying on the lawn behind the complex. He'd been shot several times.

Officers say they began lifesaving efforts and McDonald was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives with the Palmetto Police Department and Manatee County Sheriff's Office say they learned McDonald was shot during an argument with 28-year-old Sirness Stuarts.

Police officers say they have an arrest warrant for Stuarts for first-degree murder.

Officers are still searching for Stuarts and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a black Mercedes C300 sedan with Florida tag LQPG99. Below is a photo of a similar car, provided by police.

If you have any information on where he is, you're asked to contact the police immediately.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at Manateecountycrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

