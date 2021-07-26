Pasco County deputy named School Resource Officer of the Year

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Congrats Corporal Elissa Elders!
The Pasco County deputy was recently rewarded for her hard work at Pine View Middle School by being named School Resource Officer of the Year.
"Corporal Elders is a shining example of what every school resource officer should aspire to be—a role model, mentor and friend to the students at her school," Attorney General Ashley Moody said. "Corporal Elders does not limit her role to just providing security on campus, she goes above and beyond her professional requirements to personally engage with and better the lives of the students she serves."
Elders has been on the force for the past 15 years.
During her seven years as school resource officer for Pine View Middle School, Moody said she acted as an advocate for students, faculty and staff who needed guidance. She is the sponsor and personally donates for multiple clubs at the school including Girls on the Run, Craft Club and the Walking Dead Fan Club.
