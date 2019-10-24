NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — “He knew each and every family who crossed that street, by name,” is how the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office described Gordon Leffingwell.

Leffingwell was a school crossing guard for Longleaf Elementary School, who along with the Trinity Elementary community, honored their beloved crossing guard, who passed away in September.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office posted about the dedication for Gordon Leffingwell on their Facebook saying Leffingwell was “so loved by so many in our community. He was a truly a great role model for the kids.”

The group placed a memorial sign for Leffingwell where he worked called “Gordon’s Crossing.”

The sign reads, “In Memory of Gordon Leffingwell. Beloved crossing guard and friend of the community: 1940-2019. He never met a stranger, he was a friend to all.”

Even though he still may not be with them, Leffingwell’s memory lives on in the hearts and minds of the community.

