HUDSON, Fla.-- Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a shooting that left one person dead and two in critical condition at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Deputies said four people were shot near Ridgestone Apartments on Little Road in Hudson.

Deputies said they were looking for a fourth person who they believe was also shot and could have been picked up. He was described as a black male wearing dark-colored clothing.

A vehicle struck one of the apartment buildings after the shooting.

Law enforcement was looking for a red Mitsubishi Montero with chrome roof racks.

Investigators said the shooting did not appear to be random, and there was no threat to the public. Deputies said they believed the incident could have been tied to a drug deal.

During the altercation, a vehicle crashed into an apartment, deputies said, but there appeared to be only some minor structural damage.

