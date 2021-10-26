Firefighters: 3 workers injured after structure collapses in Pasco County

The construction crew fell nearly 20 feet, firefighters say.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County firefighters are at the scene of a collapsed building that injured three construction workers Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the workers were flying trusses over the structure, which was located off Community Drive, when it collapsed, sending the trio 20 feet to the ground.

Fire officials say one of the workers was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, another suffered minor injuries. The third worker refused to be taken to the hospital, firefighters say.

A spokesperson for Pasco Fire Rescue said the reason the structure collapsed was that the walls were not properly supported, causing them to bow.

