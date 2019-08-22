HOLIDAY, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy was struck by a pickup while getting off a school bus Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened at Flora Avenue and Excalibur Street.

Troopers say a blue Chevy S10 pickup truck struck the boy. The child has serious injuries, troopers tell 10News.

Flora Avenue is closed in both directions at the intersection.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest information.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the child was 7 years old. That has been updated with new information from FHP.

