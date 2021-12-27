71-year-old woman hit, killed while crossing highway

Troopers say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 41 north of School Road in Pasco County.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a 71-year-old woman is dead after a Sunday evening crash in Pasco County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 41 north of School Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say a 20-year-old man was driving southbound on U.S. 41 as the woman walked into the path of the car. The car then hit the woman who died at the scene of the crash, FHP said.