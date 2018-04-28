WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – This weekend marks the official opening of the country’s first Crystal Lagoon.

Crystal Lagoons and Metro Development Group, along with Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, unveiled the project Saturday at the Epperson Development in Wesley Chapel.

Phelps is a global ambassador for Crystal Lagoons.

The Epperson Lagoon has 7.5 acres of crystal-clear water for residents to swim, kayak, stand-up paddleboard and use a small sailboat.

The lagoon plans to open other features, including a waterslide, in-water obstacle platform, swim-up bar, tidal pool, restaurant, family beach, yoga lawn, an entertainment plaza and an area for special events.

