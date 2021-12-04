Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old New Port Richey girl

Montana Breseman could be with a man, aged around 20 years old, in a car heading to Georgia.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Pasco County girl who authorities say could be traveling with a man to Georgia.

Montana Breseman, 11, last was seen in the area of River Ridge Middle School on Town Center Road in New Port Richey, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release. Breseman also goes by the name "Jordan," deputies said.

It's believed she was wearing a grey hoodie that reads "My Body My Sweat Your Tears," a blue bandana and black and white leggings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The FDLE adds Breseman could be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes. She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall with red hair and brown eyes.

Breseman could be with an unknown man, around 20 years of age, with sandy blonde hair. The two could be heading to Georgia, the FDLE said.

Anyone with information about Breseman's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 888-875-2246 or dial 911.