Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old New Port Richey girl

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Pasco County girl who authorities say could be traveling with a man to Georgia.
Montana Breseman, 11, last was seen in the area of River Ridge Middle School on Town Center Road in New Port Richey, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release. Breseman also goes by the name "Jordan," deputies said.
It's believed she was wearing a grey hoodie that reads "My Body My Sweat Your Tears," a blue bandana and black and white leggings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.
The FDLE adds Breseman could be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes. She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall with red hair and brown eyes.
Breseman could be with an unknown man, around 20 years of age, with sandy blonde hair. The two could be heading to Georgia, the FDLE said.
Anyone with information about Breseman's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 888-875-2246 or dial 911.
What other people are reading right now:
- NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit the Tampa Bay area over the weekend
- High school senior electrocuted by downed power line during storms in Spring Hill
- US colleges divided over requiring student COVID-19 vaccinations
- Derek Chauvin trial: Experts speculate prosecutors may rest their case Monday
- Police chief: Officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright meant to fire Taser
- 7 things to know about the space shuttle on 40th anniversary of 1st launch
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter