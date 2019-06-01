PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Investigators who have spent the weekend at a Pasco County home, acting on a tip from Tarpon Springs police, confirm a body has been found.

It was discovered buried in the yard, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release. Authorities have not yet been able to identify it.

Deputies were sent to the home around 12:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Norwood Avenue and Ranch Road.

Since then, detectives and a team of University of South Florida forensic anthropologists had been examining the home's property.

Investigators confirmed the investigation is connected to the triple homicide case in Tarpon Springs. In that case, police say suspect Shelby John Nealy, also known as Shelby Svensen, admitted to killing three members of his wife's family, including their dogs.

Svensen's wife, Jamie Nicole Ivancic, is missing and is believed to be in danger.

