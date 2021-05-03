Precautionary boil water notice issued for 2 Pasco County schools, neighborhoods

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — People who live near two Pasco County schools are asked to boil their water after a contractor hit a water main, officials said.
About 450 people are affected in and around the following areas:
- River Ridge High School
- River Ridge Middle School
- Rosewood of River Ridge
- Sabalwood of River Ridge
- River Ridge County Club
Pasco County crews are working to repair the main that was hit earlier Monday at Town Center Road and Emery Drive, the county said in a news release.
In the meantime, people are asked to boil water for about one minor prior to drinking or cooking. Ice makers should be shut off, too, and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be thrown out.
"This precautionary boil notice will remain in effect until normal water service is restored and tests show the water is safe for drinking and cooking - a rescind notice will be posted at that time," the county said in a statement.
