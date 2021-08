People are being asked to avoid U.S. 301 at Centennial Road.

DADE CITY, Fla. — At least six people are hurt in a "severe" crash Thursday afternoon in Pasco County, according to fire rescue officials.

It happened after noon at U.S. 301 at Centennial Road.

First responders at the scene are asking for five medical helicopters to help transport people to the hospital, fire rescue said.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.