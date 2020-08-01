WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla — A former teacher at Dr. John Long Middle School has resigned after being charged for having child pornography images on his computer, according to an arrest report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

It says 69-year-old William Crawford of Wesley Chapel is charged with possession of child pornography.

Deputies say the discovery of child porn was reported by a Best Buy Geek Squad employee. The employee told deputies he observed pornographic images of a prepubescent child while trying to fix Crawford’s laptop, the report states.

Deputies seized the computer after getting a search warrant and reportedly found numerous images on the device.

A Pasco County School District spokesperson confirmed with 10News that Crawford was employed at Dr. John Long Middle School and was a science teacher.

The school district says Crawford resigned Tuesday.

Crawford faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

