FHP searching for car after hit-and-run involving trooper

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A car sideswiped a Florida Highway Patrol SUV in Pasco County, then took off.
Now, troopers are trying to track down the driver from the hit-and-run.
Investigators say it happened late Wednesday morning at the intersection of US-41 and SR-54.
According to a crash report, the FHP cruiser was going east on SR-54 and passing through the intersection when the car made a right turn and partially entered the center lane – hitting the cruiser.
No injuries were reported.
After the crash, authorities say the car entered a CVS parking lot, circled the pharmacy and drove back onto US-41, crossing over a raised median before driving away.
The car is believed to be a gray 2004-2009 model Hyundai Sonata. Anyone with information was asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.
