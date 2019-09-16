LUTZ, Fla. — A Pasco County firefighter's infant daughter has died two days after a crash in Lutz.

A Pasco County Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed the girl died Sunday.

Firefighter Hunter Garcia and his family were on Van Dyke Road when their SUV was T-boned by another car that ran a stop sign on Brown Road, Hillsborough County deputies said.

RELATED: 'We really need a lot of prayers': Pasco County firefighter, wife and their infant daughter hurt in crash

Garcia and his wife were also seriously injured in the crash. The family was being treated together in a room at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

Garcia joined Pasco County Fire and Rescue about two years ago. He's new to the department, but they aren't leaving him behind. When the family thought no one would be there, their fire family showed up.

"We had 35 guys waiting in the hallway waiting to say 'Hi!' That’s just not what we do, so as much as we’re there for everyone else's family, we’re going to be there for our family. I just want him to know that we have his back," Pasco County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Corey Dierdorff said Saturday.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter