HUDSON, Fla. — A loaded gun in a teacher's purse was discovered during a search of Fivay High School as deputies investigated a threat that ended up being false.
Deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to the school after it received a report of the possible threat, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. A student later admitted he made up the threat.
The unidentified student was arrested and faces a charge of disrupting a school function and filing a false report to law enforcement.
But during another search of the school after classes let out, a loaded gun was found in a teacher's purse that was kept in a filing cabinet, the sheriff's office said. She was arrested and faces a charge of having a gun on campus.
She reportedly said she forgot the gun was in her purse.
The school will have an increased law presence on the school campus Wednesday.
