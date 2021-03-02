Deputies: Florida man calls 911 for a ride home, curses out dispatcher, calls back, gets arrested

Matthew Leatham was charged with misuse of the 911 system.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Florida man who couldn't get a ride home Sunday after dialing 911 ended up calling again before getting arrested, deputies said.

Matthew Leatham, 22, cursed at the 911 caller, who gave him the non-emergency phone number for future reference, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

A responding deputy offered to call Leatham a taxi, but he said he didn't have any money, the report reads. The deputy says Leatham started to walk in the direction toward where he lives and called 911 again.

Seeing Leatham wasn't having an emergency, the deputy arrested him.

Leatham was charged with misuse of the 911 system and possession of marijuana, which was found on his body after the arrest, according to the report. Leatham reportedly denied knowing what the substance was.

Jail records show he was released on $300 bond.